Happy Thanksgiving
OUR VIEW

Happy Thanksgiving

Many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for a Thanksgiving meal today. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel long miles for the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. On the menu will be turkey, dressing and vegetables, fellowship, camaraderie and memory making.

It may take a bit of effort to ensure those memories are warm and fuzzy, particularly in the midst of a contentious division of political social philosophy exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and differences of opinion in the way it's been managed.

Robert Louis Stevenson once quipped that politics “is perhaps the only profession for which no preparation is thought necessary.” He might well have meant “for which no preparation of thought is necessary,” as politicians and their supporters, critics and apologists all too often speak without thinking.

And while Pericles may well have been right in 430 B.C. when he pointed out that “just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you,” it won’t kill anyone to give it a rest for one day.

We suggest calling a moratorium on controversial political and social issues during the holiday festivities, adhering to the adage that politics and religion have no place in polite table talk. Not so much religion; after all, we live in the buckle of the Bible Belt. We cannot imagine a Thanksgiving meal without blessing the food, and in these parts, religion is more comfort than controversy.

It’s the contentious, hot-button topics that tend to ruin gatherings of people with different points of view. Rather than discuss matters that set people apart, we suggest exploring those things that bring families and friends together.

Forget politics and talk about collegiate football, the victorious history of the SEC and the lunacy of the BCS standings. We hear there may be a game of interest on Saturday.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
Catch the latest in Opinion

