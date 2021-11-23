Happy Thanksgiving

Many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for a Thanksgiving meal today. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel long miles for the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. On the menu will be turkey, dressing and vegetables, fellowship, camaraderie and memory making.

It may take a bit of effort to ensure those memories are warm and fuzzy, particularly in the midst of a contentious division of political social philosophy exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and differences of opinion in the way it's been managed.

Robert Louis Stevenson once quipped that politics “is perhaps the only profession for which no preparation is thought necessary.” He might well have meant “for which no preparation of thought is necessary,” as politicians and their supporters, critics and apologists all too often speak without thinking.

And while Pericles may well have been right in 430 B.C. when he pointed out that “just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you,” it won’t kill anyone to give it a rest for one day.