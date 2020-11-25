Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be different this year, thanks to COVID-19. Many traditional gatherings won’t take place, and those that do will likely have many empty seats, as some will decide the risk of contracting coronavirus outweighs the desire to attend a holiday gathering.
This week every year, television sitcoms, in an attempt to be topical, set an episode around Thanksgiving. Sometimes they’re poignant, but they’re usually light-hearted and humorous, as are the daily comic strips you’ll find in the newspapers across the nation. That’s appropriate; life, particularly during the holidays, can be poignant and humorous at the same time.
It’s important to find balance in such things, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the holiday shopping season. Under normal circumstances, crowds bustle to the stores, and would encounter Salvation Army bell ringers with their traditional donation buckets, and possibly representatives of other charitable agencies. Nowhere, and at no other time, are we faced with the stark reality of the difference between needs and wants, the haves and the have nots.
However, this year’s brick-and-mortar retailers are taking a different approach to the traditional Black Friday holiday shopping launch. As a counter to the inevitability that many people will shop online from the safety of their homes, many retailers have stretched out their specials in an effort to provide a shopping experience better suited to social distancing. Keep this in mind, and patronize your home-owned businesses as much as possible.
Don’t forget the charities, also. You or your loved ones may want the new Baby Yoda or whatever has replaced air fryers as the gotta-have of the season. But somewhere, someone wants a pair of shoes or a hot meal or a coat to protect them from the cold. Charitable organizations depend on holiday giving to make that possible.
On this day, we’d like to think everyone is covered. Most people are sitting down to a holiday meal with family and friends. Other are being fed in charitable kitchens by churches, volunteers, homeless advocacy groups and others who want to ensure that no one goes hungry today. At tables across our city, there will be a cornucopia of fine food, heartwarming fellowship and embracing love for family, friends and fellow man. It’s the way we all should live each day.
Keep in mind that need knows no season and that there is a comfortable balance between taking care of the wants of your loved ones and helping provide for the needs of the less fortunate –if you make the effort to find it.
That’s a lot to be thankful for, and you may find that your holidays are richer for it.
