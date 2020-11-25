Happy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be different this year, thanks to COVID-19. Many traditional gatherings won’t take place, and those that do will likely have many empty seats, as some will decide the risk of contracting coronavirus outweighs the desire to attend a holiday gathering.

This week every year, television sitcoms, in an attempt to be topical, set an episode around Thanksgiving. Sometimes they’re poignant, but they’re usually light-hearted and humorous, as are the daily comic strips you’ll find in the newspapers across the nation. That’s appropriate; life, particularly during the holidays, can be poignant and humorous at the same time.

It’s important to find balance in such things, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the holiday shopping season. Under normal circumstances, crowds bustle to the stores, and would encounter Salvation Army bell ringers with their traditional donation buckets, and possibly representatives of other charitable agencies. Nowhere, and at no other time, are we faced with the stark reality of the difference between needs and wants, the haves and the have nots.