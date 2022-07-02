Have a safe and happy Fourth.

One of the more interesting facets of living in a free nation is that there are always people who, for one reason or another, are unhappy with the government.

When a majority of elected offices are held by Republicans, Democrats are unhappy. When Democrats are in charge, nothing they do seems to please Republicans.

Then there are those who are never happy, regardless who’s in power.

This weekend, we celebrate our American independence, and it would be instructive to recall exactly what that means. In short, our forebears broke away from the oppressive rule of the British crown and created a new — literally, revolutionary — nation. The Declaration of Independence laid out the grievances of the Continental Congress against King George and laid the foundation for our free nation:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

With those words, the 2.5 million brave pioneers in 13 colonial states became Americans rather than subjects to a crown, their efforts would create a new nation rather than expand the British empire.

In 2022, more than 309 million of us will mark that moment in time. There will be cookouts, patriotic music and fireworks, family gatherings, swimming and other outdoor leisure activities.

There will surely be animated discussion of current events among those in get-togethers around the nation. Particularly ripe for debate are fuel prices, Supreme Court rulings, and the enduring situation at the southern border. There are valid arguments to support every position from multiple perspectives. You can be certain that, wherever people gather and for whatever reason, talk will soon turn to politics and there will be disagreements, and it’s equally certain that such knotty conundrums won’t be solved around a barbecue grill.

Perhaps it’s the debate itself that’s the root of our forefathers’ genius: a government of the people, for the people and by the people will never stray from the minds of the people. Perhaps it’s our rigorous debate that keeps our freedom alive.

Have a safe and happy Fourth.