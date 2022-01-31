Have Alabama Democrats thrown in the towel?

Alabamians of a certain age will remember a time when Democrats held virtually every elected office in the state. The tide began to change in the early 1960s. In the Goldwater era, Alabamians elected Republicans to four of the state’s U.S. House seats, but most other state and local offices were held by Democrats.

It would take another 25 years before a Republican occupied the governor’s office. In 1987, Alabama voters elected Guy Hunt, the first Republican governor since Reconstruction, and shortly thereafter, Democratic politicians began joining the GOP. “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party,” one official said at the time. “The party left me.”

Today, Republicans hold every constitutional office and elected judicial seat. Republicans have served as governor since 2003, and have held the majority in both houses of the state legislature since 2011.

And with 2022 primaries weeks away, Democrats are missing in action.

In a deep red state like Alabama, that’s of little consequence to most voters, who would darken the oval next to the Republican candidate regardless of challengers.