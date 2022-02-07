Have Alabama lawmakers abandoned public education?

Eight years ago, Alabama lawmakers approved Sen. Del Marsh’s controversial measure that would allow students in “failing” schools to attend a school outside their district – public or private – with their parents receiving a tax credit to help offset the cost. Concerns about the plan included the subjective determination of “failing” schools and, once it was in practice, whether students participating actually met the criteria for eligibility. But the biggest concern is that public funds would be taken from the public education system and funneled into private schools.
The looming question: Why not improve “failing” public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?
Lawmakers are now discussing Sen. Marsh’s most recent measure, which casts aside pretense and signals a call for wholesale abandonment of public education under the guise of empowering parents.
The measure working its way through the legislative process would allow parents to access money the state would have used to pay for a child’s education – the per-pupil allocation in state funding formulas, roughly $6,300 last year – and use those funds for other types of school, including private schools and home schooling.
“In the times we live in, there are so many choices,” Marsh said. “And parents should have control over those choices.”
Marsh fails to acknowledge an important point: Parents already have that control. They can choose to home-school their children. They can choose to send them to private school; virtually every community has multiple private school options at various price levels.
The difference is that Marsh wants to open the public education coffers and pay the parents of each departing public school student the amount of money that student’s school is allocated for his or her enrollment. Each departing child would diminish funding for public schools, eroding quality and likely leading to faculty layoffs.
And who could blame the parents of children already in private schools and home schools should they come looking for their share? They’ve paid taxes that fund public education, too.
There’s a good reason for compulsory education laws and free public schools – they’re to ensure at least a basic level of education for every child.
Lawmakers should turn back this dangerous measure, and replace it with a strong and detailed strategy to raise the quality of public education. Abdication of the education of our children is not an option.