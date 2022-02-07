Have Alabama lawmakers abandoned public education?

Eight years ago, Alabama lawmakers approved Sen. Del Marsh’s controversial measure that would allow students in “failing” schools to attend a school outside their district – public or private – with their parents receiving a tax credit to help offset the cost. Concerns about the plan included the subjective determination of “failing” schools and, once it was in practice, whether students participating actually met the criteria for eligibility. But the biggest concern is that public funds would be taken from the public education system and funneled into private schools.

The looming question: Why not improve “failing” public schools rather than paying students to go elsewhere?

Lawmakers are now discussing Sen. Marsh’s most recent measure, which casts aside pretense and signals a call for wholesale abandonment of public education under the guise of empowering parents.

The measure working its way through the legislative process would allow parents to access money the state would have used to pay for a child’s education – the per-pupil allocation in state funding formulas, roughly $6,300 last year – and use those funds for other types of school, including private schools and home schooling.