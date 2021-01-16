Have attitudes changed in 23 years?

Alabama lawmakers cut last year’s legislative session short because of the coronavirus, perhaps with the idea that by the time the 2021 session rolled around, the pandemic would be under control.

Almost a year later, the pandemic is far from controlled; in fact, it may well be worse than it was in the spring. However, there is hope ahead, with vaccines available — although Alabama has been identified as the worst state as far as vaccination progress goes.

That should be among the priorities lawmakers address when the legislative session begins, assuming a far more effective strategy is put in play in the next two weeks.

That won’t be the only priority: With the federal government breathing down its neck, the Legislature has a great deal of work to do on the state’s corrections system if it wants to keep the feds at bay. A lawsuit filed against the state last month could result in federal intervention.

One certainty is that lawmakers will spend a good bit of time debating ways to shape constitutional referenda in the hope of expanding gambling in the state. House Ways and Means Chairman Steve Clouse is holding onto a bill that would propose a state lottery; he’ll keep it close to the vest until he sees what other lawmakers propose.