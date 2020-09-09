Hazards of pay

The idea of hazard pay in pandemic times is worthy of discussion, and this week, Montgomery’s city-county personnel board followed through with action — first-responders and some qualifying city and county workers will see an additional $2.50 per hour on their paychecks through the end of the year.

That means roughly $1,600 for full-time workers. It won’t likely change lives, but it’s a welcome acknowledgement of the increased risk involved in dealing with the public during a pandemic. The hazard pay will be funded by the federal CARES Act.

That may well be a hazardous move in itself. Expect other sectors to seek the same, as government employees and first-responders aren’t the only jobs in which workers interact directly with others, increasing their risk of infection. Among those most worthy of hazard pay are education faculty — teachers in Alabama classrooms from kindergarten to universities. While education entities have struggled with measures to offer off-site instruction through technological means, the lack of infrastructure and equipment has sent large numbers of students back to campus, and teachers and staff must be there to teach them.