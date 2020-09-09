Hazards of pay

The idea of hazard pay in pandemic times is worthy of discussion, and this week, Montgomery’s city-county personnel board followed through with action — first-responders and some qualifying city and county workers will see an additional $2.50 per hour on their paychecks through the end of the year.
That means roughly $1,600 for full-time workers. It won’t likely change lives, but it’s a welcome acknowledgement of the increased risk involved in dealing with the public during a pandemic. The hazard pay will be funded by the federal CARES Act.
That may well be a hazardous move in itself. Expect other sectors to seek the same, as government employees and first-responders aren’t the only jobs in which workers interact directly with others, increasing their risk of infection. Among those most worthy of hazard pay are education faculty — teachers in Alabama classrooms from kindergarten to universities. While education entities have struggled with measures to offer off-site instruction through technological means, the lack of infrastructure and equipment has sent large numbers of students back to campus, and teachers and staff must be there to teach them.
The same risk exists for library workers, retail and service industry workers, and countless others. Private businesses and entities have suffered financially through the pandemic, with a combination of forced temporary closure and restricted operations, and would be hard-pressed to offer hazard pay supplements without government assistance.
Montgomery’s public workers are fortunate to have available hazard pay; however, many other Alabamians would be happy to return to work, or to at least receive unemployment benefits in a timely manner from an understandably overwhelmed state Department of Labor.
