Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey had a busy few days last week, putting her signature on a $1.06 billion plan to spend the rest of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, and then signing off on whopping increases to a ballooning prison construction plan, authorizing nearly a billion dollars for one prison in Elmore County.

It brings to mind the old chestnut attributed to Sen. Everett Dirksen: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money."

We thought the prison plan was outrageous when it was first hatched; back then, the plans were for three men’s prisons and one women’s prison, with a price tag of around $800 million – or nearly a billion once debt service on the bonds was retired.

Now the plan is for two prisons, and the first could cost a billion dollars itself.

Alabama lawmakers should send this initiative back to the drawing board. While they’re up against a wall with regard to a U.S. Department of Justice suit demanding prison reform, they should acknowledge DOJ’s warning that new facilities won’t improve matters unless staffing, security, healthcare, and corruption are addressed.

Meanwhile, lawmakers found numerous ways to run through more than a billion in ARPA funds purportedly meant to address deficiencies caused by the coronavirus pandemic. ARPA money has been directed to prison construction, broadband expansion, water and sewer infrastructure, and the state’s beleaguered hospitals, which bore the brunt of the pandemic. Hospitals got less than a third of what they asked for.

Sen. Greg Albritton, sponsor of the Senate ARPA spending bill, explained why healthcare got short shrift: “There’s not enough money to do all that is needed,” Albritton said.

We wonder why.