Heed warnings

Some people would suggest that anyone who would throw caution to the wind and drive around a barrier or ignore a “road closed” sign deserves to encounter whatever hazard they were warned about. Houston County officials deserve credit for wondering if additional strategies might better protect motorists for their own poor decisions, and possibly mitigating the county government’s potential liability.

“We can only do so much,” County Engineer Barkley Kirkland told commissioners this week. “We do what we can, but when you have barricades up that say ‘Road Closed’ and dirt’s dumped there, people need to have a little sense.”

He’s right. And he’s far more diplomatic than many would be considering the scope of damage left in the wake of Hurricane Sally and the county Road and Bridge Department’s mammoth task of road repair.

We’ll remind motorists again: Several county roads are closed because flooding and erosion damaged the road beds. Don’t be fooled by appearances; county road workers are professionals, and a road they deem unsafe and close until repairs are made is a road drivers should avoid.

There are warning signs, barricades and even mounds of dirt blocking dangerously damaged roads. We urge drivers to heed the warnings and turn back; failing to do so risks vehicle damage, injury, or death.

