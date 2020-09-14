 Skip to main content
Here comes Sally
OUR VIEW

Here comes Sally

While the Wiregrass area isn’t in the crosshairs, many residents are wisely preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally, which is expected to make landfall somewhere along the coast near Mobile and southern Mississippi.

It’s not our first rodeo, so we need not mention the unpredictable nature of such storms; Sally’s direction could change at any moment. We may get heavy rain, three to four inches’ worth. Or Sally may veer right earlier than expected, putting out community more into the storm’s path.

It’s difficult to tell. However, there’s no doubt that the emergency management teams are on top of the matter, watching the storm closely and anticipating any changes that will affect local residents. When they know, you’ll know.

It’s in times like these that we can fully appreciate the men and women who keep our community’s infrastructure intact. They’re always working, invisibly it seems, making sure the power stays on, the water runs when we turn on the tap, and the streets are in good repair and cleared of debris. But nature’s wrath disrupts those luxuries, these workers put in long, dangerous hours to restore order as quickly as possible. And if they aren’t needed here, they’re quickly on the road to other affected areas.

In the next few days, Wiregrass residents should be wary of the storm’s progress, prepare for worse than expected and hope for better.

