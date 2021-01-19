 Skip to main content
Here we go again
OUR VIEW

Here we go again

Eleven years ago this month, a team of 100 Alabama state troopers descended on Country Crossing, an entertainment and bingo hall development south of Dothan, to shutter the operation and confiscate electronic bingo machines then-Gov. Bob Riley maintained were illegal gambling devices.

Similar raids took place at another electronic bingo facility at Macon County’s Victoryland.

The $85 million facility had not been open long, and the raid endangered the livelihoods of more than a thousand new employees. And it marked the beginning of the end for the Country Crossing vision.

After years of legal wrangling in the state, there is still not a clear-cut, black-and-white determination of what passes as legal under a patchwork of constitutional amendments authorizing bingo games in several Alabama counties. However, it’s not insignificant to note that no person was ever arrested and charged with illegal gambling during the dust-up over electronic bingo.

When the Alabama Legislature convenes next month, gambling legislation will certainly be introduced, and it’s likely that at least one measure proposing gambling expansion will find its way to a referendum, giving voters the opportunity to choose what gambling they’re willing to authorize, if any at all.

Meanwhile, Limestone County Sheriff investigators seized more than 60 gambling machines and $11,000 in cash in a raid near Athens, Alabama, last week, and charged one woman with promoting gambling. Warrants are being sought for a second person.

When lawmakers start debate over gambling, they should ensure that proposed legislation leave little room for interpretation, instead spelling out exactly what would be legal and what would not.

