OUR VIEW

Heroic or foolish?

Greenwood, Indiana, with about 65,000 residents, is representative of most small- to medium-sized cities across the United States, so when a gunman emerged from the restroom of a shopping mall there with an AR-15-style rifle and murderous intent, his subsequent action reverberated across America.

He carried a Sig Sauer model M400 5.56 caliber rifle, a semi-automatic weapon that enabled him to fire 24 rounds within two minutes, killing three people and injuring several others. He was prepared to slaughter many more, having stashed another rifle, a handgun, multiple ammo magazines, and 100 rounds of ammunition in the bathroom. However, he was gunned down himself by a 22-year-old bystander who fired 10 shots from a 9mm Glock pistol.

The bystander, who carried his weapon legally under the state’s constitutional-carry law that took effect July 1, has been hailed as “a great American hero.”

There’s no doubt his actions saved lives. However, statistics suggest the positive outcome is a fluke. In similar cases, the “good guy with a gun” has wound up dead himself, usually shot by officers who understandably mistake the “good guy” for the “bad guy.”

On Thanksgiving night in 2018, a “bad guy” with a gun opened fire in Birmingham’s Riverchase Galleria, injuring two bystanders, including a 12-year-old girl. Responding officers encountered 21-year-old Emantic Bradford Jr. with a firearm and shot him. Bradford had drawn his weapon when he heard gunfire in the mall – a “good guy with a gun.” He died from his gunshot wounds.

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University’s review of 433 active shooter attacks in the United States between 2000 and 2021 showed that of the 22 that ended with a bystander shooting an attacker, 12 were themselves shot to death by police. The other 10 good Samaritans were security guards or off-duty law enforcement officers.

The Greenwood good guy almost certainly saved lives. But if his actions are characterized as heroic, they should also be recognized as reckless, and perhaps even foolish.

