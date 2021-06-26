 Skip to main content
Hidden danger
Hidden danger

It’s not uncommon for deadly problems to lie dormant until they cause a tragic outcome. A previously undetected aneurysm bursts, causing a catastrophic stroke, or death. A seemingly sturdy luxury condominium tower collapses in the middle of the night. A chain-reaction highway crash along a particular stretch of interstate smashes 17 vehicles and claims 10 lives.

Often, however, there might have been hints that a problem exists, and some people were not completely surprised by the horrific pile-up on Interstate 65 south of Montgomery last week. Some officials have said that portion of the roadway is a hazard for hydroplaning, and that increasing traffic along the interstate makes the highway too crowded.

“It’s not like this was a particularly deadly area – it’s not,” said state Rep. Chris Sells of Greenville. “But it is now.”

There was a confluence of circumstances there the afternoon of June 19, complicated by the heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Claudette. The presumption is that a vehicle hydroplaned, setting the stage for a series of crashes, and then burning vehicles. Eight children from a girls’ ranch perished, along with a young father and infant in a separate vehicle.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating the incident, and it may be as long as 24 months before any conclusions are reached.

However, such an unthinkable tragedy as this should spur officials to identify the most serious deficiencies in the roadways under their purview, and create a priority list to correct problems before they contribute to a similar tragedy.

