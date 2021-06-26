Hidden danger

It’s not uncommon for deadly problems to lie dormant until they cause a tragic outcome. A previously undetected aneurysm bursts, causing a catastrophic stroke, or death. A seemingly sturdy luxury condominium tower collapses in the middle of the night. A chain-reaction highway crash along a particular stretch of interstate smashes 17 vehicles and claims 10 lives.

Often, however, there might have been hints that a problem exists, and some people were not completely surprised by the horrific pile-up on Interstate 65 south of Montgomery last week. Some officials have said that portion of the roadway is a hazard for hydroplaning, and that increasing traffic along the interstate makes the highway too crowded.

“It’s not like this was a particularly deadly area – it’s not,” said state Rep. Chris Sells of Greenville. “But it is now.”

There was a confluence of circumstances there the afternoon of June 19, complicated by the heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Claudette. The presumption is that a vehicle hydroplaned, setting the stage for a series of crashes, and then burning vehicles. Eight children from a girls’ ranch perished, along with a young father and infant in a separate vehicle.