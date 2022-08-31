 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High stakes call for bipartisanship

Partisan rancor has always been a component of American political theatre, but it seems to have reached fever pitch in recent years. It often seems that elected officials – at the national level particularly – see their roles in government as foot soldiers in a war against the other party rather than to serve a constituency that comprises people from every political stripe.

That’s what makes the unlikely partnership of three Southern U.S. senators from opposite sides of the aisle so remarkable.

Republican Alabama Sens. Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia joined forces to sign a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, urging him to conduct a competition that could lead to the production of about 150 new Air Force tankers at facilities in Mobile and a site in Georgia.

The ripple effect of winning a contract for a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Airbus would be lucrative for both Alabama and Georgia, where Airbus would outfit Alabama-made A-330 aircraft as tankers to be called LMXT.

With hundreds of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in the balance, partisan bickering is easy to put on the back burner.

Imagine if every issue were approached as if the stakes were just as high? Because in many ways, they are.

