Hive mind tapped on school reopening

The traditional start of school is imminent, and Dothan school officials have been planning for weeks to create a strategy to deliver much-needed instruction to public school students while adhering to safety mandates and practices in the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the path of COVID-19 is unpredictable. Circumstances can change quickly, and have — Houston County saw a record increase of cases over the weekend, and local hospital officials warn that the current trajectory will soon overwhelm local facilities.

It’s reasonable to surmise that with cases on the increase, putting students together in close proximity could be a recipe for disaster, endangering both students and teachers and staff, who may well be at greater risk because of age and potential health complications.

School officials have taken a wise step in turning to parents to gauge public sentiment about a return to school. Superintendent Phyllis Edwards outlined four options ranging from traditional schooling to complete virtual instruction until the virus clears.