Hoist with his own petard
1 comment
OUR VIEW

Hoist with his own petard

Barring a fourth-quarter Hail Mary by defense attorneys, disgraced former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard will soon trade jackets and ties for a prison-issued ADOC jumpsuit when he reports to the state penitentiary to begin the sentence he received following his conviction on ethics charges in 2016.

Alabama taxpayers should be happy to see Hubbard’s sentence carried out, but there is no joy in this ironic twist of fate for the formerly powerful politician. Hubbard championed legislation that would strengthen the state’s ethics law, and was later charged and convicted under proposals he shepherded into law.

While many lesser-connected convicts wait out their appeals and motions from behind bars, Hubbard has been free on appeal bond for the four years since his conviction. On Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court refused to reverse its decision upholding much of the conviction, and issued a certification of judgment requiring the former speaker to begin serving his four-year sentence. Had Hubbard waited out his appeals in jail, he may well be released for time served.

There is no victory in the wrap-up of yet another case of corruption by an Alabama politician. The people deserve elected officials whose actions serve the public, and not their own self-interest.

