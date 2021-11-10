 Skip to main content
Honor our veterans
OUR VIEW

Honor our veterans

It was not quite daylight in the Compiègne forest outside Paris on a cool, wet November day in 1918. Aboard a private railway car parked along tracks in the remote woods, representatives of three European countries sat before a document that would wind down the brutal conflict remembered as World War I. The British and the French demanded much from the Germans — the surrender of vast amounts of weaponry, including 1,700 airplanes, all submarines, 25,000 machine guns, 2,500 field guns and 2,500 heavy guns. The agreement mandated billions of dollars in reparations, a debt that would take 92 years to settle.

The armistice took effect several hours later — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — and while the war would not officially end until the Treaty of Versailles months later, the historic agreement in the rail car of supreme Allied commander Ferdinand Foch cemented what would become an international day of remembrance of those who have fought for their nations.

The first celebration of Armistice Day took place more than 100 years ago in England; the day is recognized in several European nations as well as the United States, where it’s been a national holiday since 1926. It’s important that we remember this history and its origin. Its significance is underscored by Adolf Hitler, who added insult to France by choosing Foch’s rail car as the site of his forced surrender of France in 1940, settling deliberately into the seat Foch himself warmed at the armistice signing 22 years earlier.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower later made a pronounced change in the significance of Nov. 11. Rather than pay tribute to a moment in history, would it not be more appropriate to pay tribute to those who make history? Armistice Day became Veterans Day in the United States to recognize the sacrifices of those who have served our nation in the preservation of our freedom.

Today, the veterans among us are legion as current conflicts add to their numbers every day.

Our nation should embrace the men and women who have served our cause.

In his 1961 inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy eloquently appealed to the American public to collectively fight “the common enemy of man: tyranny, poverty, disease and war itself.”

His short speech resonated with the famous phrase, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Our veterans have lived up to the spirit and letter of his text; the time has now come to ask what our country will do for them.

Today, we salute all veterans.

