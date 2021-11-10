Honor our veterans

It was not quite daylight in the Compiègne forest outside Paris on a cool, wet November day in 1918. Aboard a private railway car parked along tracks in the remote woods, representatives of three European countries sat before a document that would wind down the brutal conflict remembered as World War I. The British and the French demanded much from the Germans — the surrender of vast amounts of weaponry, including 1,700 airplanes, all submarines, 25,000 machine guns, 2,500 field guns and 2,500 heavy guns. The agreement mandated billions of dollars in reparations, a debt that would take 92 years to settle.

The armistice took effect several hours later — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — and while the war would not officially end until the Treaty of Versailles months later, the historic agreement in the rail car of supreme Allied commander Ferdinand Foch cemented what would become an international day of remembrance of those who have fought for their nations.