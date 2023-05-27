Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

This weekend marks the holiday that has given many of us three days of relaxation, cookouts, retail sales events, and some of the summer’s first outings. Ask a dozen people to explain Memorial Day, and it’s a good bet that you’ll get that answer from most.

Above all else, however, Memorial Day is set aside as a time to honor those who have died in service to our country. It originated after the Civil War, springing from Southerners’ practice of placing flowers on the graves of fallen Confederate soldiers. Confederate Memorial Day – or Confederate Decoration Day or Confederate Heroes Day, depending on what part of the South you were in – was later emulated in the North, and a federal holiday was born.

There’s another flower of significance involved in Memorial Day. Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian surgeon who served with an Allied unit in Europe in World War I, attended the wounded in the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium when he noticed a clump of red poppies growing on the battlefield drenched with the blood of more than 120,000 Allied and German soldiers. The site moved him to write some verse about the poetic sighting, and the effort, “In Flanders Field,” touched millions of readers and resulted in the association of poppies with remembrance of our war dead.

While the true significance of Memorial Day is to honor those who have lost their lives in the fight to maintain our freedoms, we should honor these men and women every day by striving to not take our freedom for granted.

On each Memorial Day, we cannot help but remember Acie W. Taylor of Geneva, who would share his World War II experiences with readers each May and November until his death at 96 seven years ago.

“We entered the Huertgen Forest in Germany on Nov. 22, 1944 at night,” Taylor wrote in shaky block letters in blunt-tipped pencil. “It was dark, cold and sleeting… Speaking of the Huertgen Forest, you are speaking of Hell on earth. This was one of the worst battles of World War II, if not the worst.

“This battle I will never forget. I served in the 121st Infantry Regiment in the 8th Infantry Division from 1941 to 1945.”

Americans should be eternally grateful to Acie Taylor for the reminder, and to him and his compatriots in uniform, past and present, for their sacrifices.