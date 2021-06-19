Honor thy father

Like Mother’s Day a few weeks ago, restauranteurs hope to see their dining rooms packed today as families across the nation gather to honor the fathers among us. It will be a welcome change from last year, when the coronavirus and related health mandates radically changed the way Americans — and those in other nations — interacted in their communities.

We expect many families will be gathering with dad at home, likely with a grill warming in the backyard, waiting for steaks or burgers, or billowing smoke around racks of meaty ribs. However, predicted rainfall may force everyone inside for a seemingly endless game of Yahtzee.

Either say, many fathers will receive gifts of slippers, ties, or aftershave, much of which may see little use but will be received as if it were a king’s treasure.

Many whose fathers have passed on may approach the day with poignancy, and those whose fathers are many miles away may pick up the phone for a chat and a quick “Love you, Dad.”

Cynics call such designated days “Hallmark holidays” as if they were created solely to sell greeting cards.

We see it as a welcome opportunity to express appreciation for the love and sacrifice of our fathers.

Don’t let yours down.

