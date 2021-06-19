 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honor thy father
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Honor thy father

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Like Mother’s Day a few weeks ago, restauranteurs hope to see their dining rooms packed today as families across the nation gather to honor the fathers among us. It will be a welcome change from last year, when the coronavirus and related health mandates radically changed the way Americans — and those in other nations — interacted in their communities.

We expect many families will be gathering with dad at home, likely with a grill warming in the backyard, waiting for steaks or burgers, or billowing smoke around racks of meaty ribs. However, predicted rainfall may force everyone inside for a seemingly endless game of Yahtzee.

Either say, many fathers will receive gifts of slippers, ties, or aftershave, much of which may see little use but will be received as if it were a king’s treasure.

Many whose fathers have passed on may approach the day with poignancy, and those whose fathers are many miles away may pick up the phone for a chat and a quick “Love you, Dad.”

Cynics call such designated days “Hallmark holidays” as if they were created solely to sell greeting cards.

We see it as a welcome opportunity to express appreciation for the love and sacrifice of our fathers.

Don’t let yours down.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An embarrassment
Editorial

An embarrassment

The United States Congress will award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement agencies that protected the capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

70% solution
Editorial

70% solution

  • Updated

Slowly but surely our corner of the world seems to be getting back to normal. Events that haven’t taken place in months are being held, people…

It can happen here
Editorial

It can happen here

  • Updated

A report of gun violence that aired on CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday included an interview with a man who said his child wanted him to pack a milita…

SBC gathering will set the tone
Editorial

SBC gathering will set the tone

  • Updated

Today in Nashville, more than 16,000 delegates of the Southern Baptist Convention will gather in a two-day event to discuss issues facing the …

Rain on a parade
Editorial

Rain on a parade

  • Updated

It would be easy to understand if organizers of a Juneteenth parade scheduled in Dothan on June 19 are dissatisfied with a Dothan City Commiss…

A moot point
Editorial

A moot point

  • Updated

Tony Spell, a Baton Rouge area preacher who was arrested several times for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions last year by having …

Voters need good choices
Editorial

Voters need good choices

  • Updated

Politics in Alabama have long given voters short-shrift. Candidates who presumably have little to offer build their campaigns on hot-button is…

Double standard
Editorial

Double standard

  • Updated

The machinations of government often make little sense to the casual observer, and one has to wonder if they always make sense to the elected …

Good call, Gov. Ivey
Editorial

Good call, Gov. Ivey

  • Updated

Surely there has been much concerned discussion among parents of school-age children and education professionals about the potentially detrime…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert