Hope for a more peaceful world? We got some from the White House last week
ANOTHER VIEW

Hope for a more peaceful world? We got some from the White House last week

The constant churn of our own politics obscured last week an event that should have gotten more attention in the U.S. because it was a moment of hope for a more peaceful future.

We are talking about the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, a piece of classic diplomacy that signals progress toward lasting peace in the Middle East.

The accord between the two countries promises full normalization of relations in exchange for Israel ending the contested plan to annex occupied territory in the West Bank.

For Israel, the deal means a third Arab nation, including Egypt and Jordan, has recognized it diplomatically and will engage openly in relations. UAE and Israel have had dialogue for years in an open diplomatic secret. But the formalization is important to Israel in a part of the world where many want it wiped from the map.

For UAE, the deal means a bilateral relationship that could lead to greater trade and commerce both with Israel and throughout the world.

Most important for everyone, the accord represents another wedge against the continued and growing threat of Iran. It is hard to overstate how dangerous and destructive Iran has become both regionally and throughout the world.

Israel has understood this for a very long time, as have the Gulf States and Saudi Arabia. Throughout the broader Arab world, Iran's role in sowing discord and strife is getting greater attention. For UAE and Israel, opening diplomatic ties comes down to challenging a common foe.

As Mohammad Ali Abtahi, a former Iranian official, was quoted: "In the eyes of the Arab street, Iran is now the enemy. We are finding ourselves in a situation where our neighboring Arab countries are turning to Israel to confront Iran."

That's why this is a game-changer for the world, something the Trump administration deserves credit for.

"This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure and prosperous Middle East," President Donald Trump said during an Oval Office press conference. "Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead."

The president is right. Other gulf states could follow UAE, a step that would be an important breakthrough for regional peace. And even in Saudi Arabia, there is potential movement toward greater cooperation with Israel.

In all of this, the Palestinian people must be considered. First, it was crucial that Israel step back from its plan to annex the occupied West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bluster over this plan was a local political play. This lets him step back while saving face.

Palestinians deserve a state of their own, and a two-state solution is crucial to lasting peace in the region. But such a peace is unlikely to bloom if Israel is in a constant posture of self-defense. Normalizing relations throughout the Arab world prior to a lasting settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian question will bring about that settlement more quickly, not less.

All the world should hope for this, as well as a new day for Iran, when its dangerous regime is replaced with true leaders who seek peace and prosperity for their own people as well as the region they live in.

The Dallas Morning News

