How could this happen?
Earlier this year, protesters taking part in a Black Lives Matter march at the U.S. Capitol were met by a wall of riot gear-clad law enforcement officers creating a human blockade of the Capitol Building.

On Wednesday, police presence was far sparser when Trump supporters converged on the Capitol to protest the Congressional certification of Electoral College results. The mob overran officers on duty and breached the Capitol building, destroying property and occupying governmental offices, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Four people died in the rioting, including a woman shot by a Capitol police officer.

Like the circumstances that led to it, much of the discussion about the invasion is politically charged, with Congressional leaders calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to strip power from President Donald Trump, who is broadly credited with inciting the crowd, and some lawmakers floating the unlikely theory that the unruly mob in MAGA hats and assorted Trump paraphernalia were actually “antifa.”

However, there should be a unified, bipartisan movement to determine what led to the colossal failure of law enforcement to maintain the security of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress.

In most courthouses around the country, a resident cannot even renew a car tag without passing through metal detectors and other security features. Yet on Wednesday, a mob of angry partisans, some of whom were armed, forced their way into what should be one of the most secure buildings in the world, and then posted photos to social media showing themselves violating the inner sanctums of the most powerful government on earth.

That cannot go unanswered. In fact, it must be among the first deficiencies to be remedied.

