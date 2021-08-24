 Skip to main content
Hugh’s gift
OUR VIEW

Hugh’s gift

Some 30 years ago, the Retirement Systems of Alabama set out to create a collection of world-class golf courses across the state to fuel tourism and, by extension, create support for the investments of the state’s public employees. Early in the process, Dothan municipal officials and Chamber of Commerce leaders saw the potential of such an endeavor, and began working toward making our city the site of one of the developments. The biggest variable was where such a golf course would go.

On the outskirts of town was a large tract of land with a private airstrip and acres of pines and hardwood trees. From a topographic perspective, and to the eye of storied course architect Robert Trent Jones, the land was perfectly suited for a world-class golf course.

Today, Highland Oaks is a jewel in the Wiregrass area’s tourism crown, an outstanding venue for recreational golf as well as tournaments. Surrounding the course are several neighborhood developments with homes of varying size – some of the most prized real estate in the area.

None of this would have been possible without Dothan businessman Hugh W. Wheelless Jr., who died this week in a local hospital.

While many people played a role in the acquisition and development of the Highland Oaks complex and the surrounding area, it was Wheelless who had the most skin in the game – the whole deal was contingent on the donation of some 400 acres of Wheelless land.

Some might have thought he’d lost his mind when he signed over the valuable property, but Wheelless was nothing if not a Dothan booster, and he was willing to gamble on his faith in his hometown and the people around him.

The people of Dothan will long benefit from the legacy of Hugh Wheelless’s gift, 400 acres of woodland transformed into an economic engine that will generate proceeds and provide hours of leisure enjoyment for generations to come.

