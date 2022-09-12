Humiliation of female lawyers

The year is 2022, but according to an eye-opening report by al.com’s Ivanka Hrynkiw, it’s often 1942 for female lawyers working within Alabama justice system.

In the report, women practicing law or serving as clerks or paralegals shared humiliating stories about dress codes and discrimination. One judge’s clerk, on loan to another judge as a fill-in, was stopped at the courtroom door because she was wearing pants, and that judge required women to wear skirts in his courtroom.

A lawyer describes the Alabama Department of Corrections dress code, which requires that women wear “a full set of underwear” when visiting clients in prison. She was once detained because prison staff determined she wasn’t wearing a slip.

Other women tell of going home to change clothes to adhere to what amounts to unreasonable edicts about dress.

The women have a valid complaint – they know of no male counterpart who’s had to change a tie or socks, or prove to prison officials that he’s wearing briefs. It’s a double standard.

It’s also insulting to police the wardrobes of professional women who know how to dress like 21st century professional women.

In a field where roughly a third of the industry’s practitioners are female, such anachronistic practices to that humiliate women in the judicial system must be eradicated.

The Alabama’s Administrative Office of Courts must do what’s necessary to end it.