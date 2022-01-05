Hunger among military families is unconscionable

As 2021 grew to a close, a major television network, CBS, aired what many would consider a feel-good story about the influx of donations to provide a million meals for military families that followed an early report on food insecurity among military families.

While the overwhelming response is uplifting, the underlying need is horrifying and unconscionable. In what is arguably one of the wealthiest countries in the world, how is it that the men and women in military service who risk their lives for the security of our nation struggle to feed their own families?

An organization called Military Family Advisory Network orchestrated the delivery of food to thousands of military families, and eventually the Pentagon responded, establishing a 90-day program in November that will identify struggling military families and connecting them with help.

A better plan would be identifying and addressing the circumstances at the root of the problem. It’s not isolated; a Feeding America study found 160,000 military families struggled to put food on the table in 2020.

The American public expects a great deal from our nation’s men and women in uniform. The very least we can do is ensure their families are adequately provided for during the course of their sacrifice.