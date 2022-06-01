When Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden in November 2020, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks became one of the most vocal of election deniers, steadily maintaining a second Trump term was “stolen” despite any proof of significant voter fraud in connection with the presidential contest.

Interestingly, Brooks, now in a runoff for an Alabama Senate seat, won’t entertain the possibility of shenanigans in his own primary race, although polls had the longtime congressman in third place before voters reported to the polls May 24.

“I’m in a Republican primary, and noncitizens don’t normally vote in Republican primaries,” Brooks told the New York Times after the primary. “In a Republican primary or a Democrat primary, the motivation to steal elections is less because the candidates’ philosophy-of-government differences are minor.” Brooks then suggested that in Alabama, fraud occurs “in predominantly Democrat parts of the state.”

It’s hypocritical for Brooks to harp on unproven fraud in 2020, and have no concern at all for his own race. Perhaps Brooks believes a race is only suspicious when it doesn’t turn out to his satisfaction. He’s the underdog in a June 21 runoff against frontrunner Katie Britt. His reaction to the runoff results should be telling.