If it looks like fraud …

Roughly a decade ago, Alabama lawmakers pushed an initiative that would require voters to show a photo ID at the polls in order to receive a ballot on Election Day. It would seem like a no-brainer, a simple way to ensure that the people presenting themselves to poll workers as registered voters are who they say they are.

There was opposition, primarily from legislators who argued that many of their constituents, poor and elderly, did not have photo ID that would meet the standard necessary to receive a ballot. Those lawmakers decried the voter ID requirement as a form of poll tax, an unnecessary obstacle that would prevent some Alabamians from exercising their right to vote.

The measure passed on a wave of Republican support, and has been in place since elections in 2014.

Eight years later, a case has come to light in which an Alabama voter created his own photo ID – characterizing himself as a representative of the state Auditor’s office, and used the ID to obtain a ballot in several elections, going so far as to text a copy to the probate judge after a poll worker balked at approving the suspicious ID.

While the counterfeit ID lists the holder’s actual name, it would not be a stretch to consider the situation as fraud on multiple levels.

If the voter in question were a random person without connections, he’d find himself in a thicket of legal trouble.

However, the man who’s been voting with a homemade ID is the state chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, John Wahl.

It will be interesting to see how Secretary of State John Merrill, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and other state officials treat the case of John Wahl’s fraudulent ID.

He should be treated like any other Alabama voter presenting a fraudulent ID at the polls.

Will he?