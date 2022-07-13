Inmates get it

Even Alabama inmates who would directly benefit from improvements new prisons would provide can see the problem with Alabama officials using federal COVID relief funds to help pay for the construction project. A group of 66 inmates filed a lawsuit this week against the federal government for not stopping the state in its improper use of the funds.

There’s no doubt that Alabama’s prisons need attention. The federal government has been bearing down on state officials for years to improve conditions in Alabama’s overcrowded and violent penitentiaries. In fact, perhaps the most effective reform would come from a top-to-bottom analysis of the corrections system, the state’s judicial machinery, and the structure of laws and punishment. A thoughtful, thorough overhaul, including alternative sentencing options, would go a long way toward relieving overcrowding without returning dangerous criminals to the streets.

To be fair, the inmates’ lawsuit over COVID funding is likely just another salvo in the efforts of those who object to the creation of new prisons regardless of where the funding originates. And those efforts have had little effect on state officials; just this week, the state made final some $500 million in bonds to help fund the $1.3 billion prison construction initiative.

From our view, it’s not the construction of new prisons that’s objectionable. There will always be crime and those who perpetrate it.

However, the diversion of $400 million meant for COVID recovery to prison construction means $400 million in recovery for Alabama residents and businesses will be unmet.

That’s wrong.