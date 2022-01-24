Instant karma

James Iannazzo, who threw an obscenity-laced fit at a Connecticut smoothie shop on Saturday, has seen his life upended. He got arrested. He lost his job as a financial adviser with a highly regarded financial services company. And his tantrum, complete with its foul language, racist rant, and smoothie flinging, became viral online after an employee under siege captured the events in a Tik-Tok video, which has been viewed millions of times over a couple of days.

Iannazzo is charged with a hate crime, and has apologized, saying he deeply regrets his actions.

People have “lost it” for as long as anyone can remember, but in times past, those episodes passed along orally, as there was neither technology that puts a video recorder in virtually every person’s pocket nor internet platforms that would put information in front of millions of people in seconds.

The smoothie meltdown raises a pertinent question: What will it take to stem the growing tide of outrageous behavior? It seems that every other day the public sees amateur footage of someone who’s “not gonna take it anymore,” letting loose on airline personnel, fellow passengers, motorists on the highway, public servants, and yes, even teenagers in a fast-food restaurant.