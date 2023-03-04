Throughout Alabama’s history, our state has glimmered with contradiction and irony, and continues to be the rule rather than the exception.

In a motion filed Tuesday in an ongoing lawsuit over the operation of a memorial trust established in the name of Mabel Amos, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall accused several of the trust’s board members of “self-dealing” after scholarship funds were directed to some board members’ children.

In Marshall’s crosshairs is – ironically – Tom Albritton, director of the Alabama Ethics Commission, whose children received more than $100,000 in scholarship money from the charitable fund to attend out-of-state schools.

What does it say about the integrity of the state’s ethics commission when its own director is accused of unethical conduct?

Granted, the accusations against Albritton aren’t new; plaintiffs – Amos family members – raised the concerns when the suit was filed last year taking issue with a 13-fold increase in fees charged by Regions Financial Corp. after the discovery of oil on Amos property increased the value of the fund.

The suit is civil, so there are no criminal charges involved, and whether Albritton and other trustees have civil liability in the matter remains to be seen.

However, perception is a good as reality in many cases, and scholarship funds going to the children of a charity’s overseers – repeatedly – would raise anyone’s eyebrows.