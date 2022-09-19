Is a payout due for infamous bombing?

Last week marked the 59th anniversary of the infamous Ku Klux Klan bombing of Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church that killed four young girls. The “Fifth Little Girl,” Sara Collins Rudolph, a sister to 14-year-old victim Addie Mae Collins, survived the blast with injuries, and medical bills, that plague her to this day. Three Klansmen were convicted in the bombing and died in prison. A fourth suspect died having never been charged.

With recognition of the anniversary comes a renewed push for compensation from Rudolph, and she has compelling logic behind her expectation that restitution should come from the state. Rudolph maintains that then-Gov. George C. Wallace fomented violence with his segregationist rhetoric. “If they hadn’t stirred up all that racist hate that was going on at the time, I don’t believe that church would have been bombed,” she told the Associated Press earlier this month. Rudolph’s husband George also pointed out that victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing were compensated.

While the Rudolphs’ arguments are food for thought, they also underscore the dangerous precedent set when victims of ghastly tragedies are compensated with public funds by governmental bodies that have no complicity.

It’s different from claims for compensation from those who are exonerated and freed after decades in prison following wrongful convictions – which Alabama also avoids paying if at all possible.