It can happen here.

A report of gun violence that aired on CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday included an interview with a man who said his child wanted him to pack a military trauma kit in his school bag so he’d be prepared in the event of an active shooter. The father, a medical professional who’d seen a move toward battlefield response to shooting victims, thought it was a prudent move, that gun violence has reached the point that it could happen anywhere at any time. Many of us who haven’t seen what he’s seen might think he was overreacting. But he’s not wrong.

On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire at an Albertville, Alabama, fire hydrant factory, killing two and injuring two others before killing himself. A few hours later, four were killed in a shooting in Chicago. There have been numerous mass shootings across the nation in the last two weeks. Those who believe it can’t happen here should understand that Albertville, a Marshall County town of about 21,000 situated between Huntsville and Gadsden, may have been considered the most unlikely place in the state for a 2009 mass shooting that began in Kinston (population 540) and ended 12 miles away in Samson (population 2,000), leaving 11 dead and six wounded.