It can happen here.

A report of gun violence that aired on CBS’s 60 Minutes Sunday included an interview with a man who said his child wanted him to pack a military trauma kit in his school bag so he’d be prepared in the event of an active shooter. The father, a medical professional who’d seen a move toward battlefield response to shooting victims, thought it was a prudent move, that gun violence has reached the point that it could happen anywhere at any time. Many of us who haven’t seen what he’s seen might think he was overreacting. But he’s not wrong.
On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire at an Albertville, Alabama, fire hydrant factory, killing two and injuring two others before killing himself. A few hours later, four were killed in a shooting in Chicago. There have been numerous mass shootings across the nation in the last two weeks. Those who believe it can’t happen here should understand that Albertville, a Marshall County town of about 21,000 situated between Huntsville and Gadsden, may have been considered the most unlikely place in the state for a 2009 mass shooting that began in Kinston (population 540) and ended 12 miles away in Samson (population 2,000), leaving 11 dead and six wounded.
The gun question itself has a hair-trigger. Many Americans bristled at the idea that their Second Amendment rights might be abridged, and the embers of dissent are fanned by disingenuous factions who loudly cry, “The government is coming for your guns.”
As a result, politicians, cowed by public sentiment and powerful lobbying, have done virtually nothing to address growing gun violence in America that has taken the lives of scores of random people whose right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness ended violently as bullets tore through their flesh.
Lawmakers have a duty to the American public to take action to stop the violence. They must do so in a way that appeases everyone, ensuring that Second Amendment rights are not infringed while creating an environment in which random, mass-casualty shootings are a thing of the past.
It can happen here.