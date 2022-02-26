 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It’s election year, here’s your raise
OUR VIEW

It’s election year, here’s your raise

Alabama’s state employees can set their watches – and their wallets – by one movement of state government: If they’re going to get a pay raise, it must be an election year.

Last week, the Alabama Senate approved a record-breaking $2.7 billion general fund budget, and the item being talked about is a 4 percent pay raise for state employees. And predictably, the state is in the midst of a campaign season for primaries on May 24.

We applaud lawmakers for making the pay hike a reality, even if it’s more about looking good to voters than fairly compensating the state’s workforce.

Private sector workers can often depend on pay increases based on their own performance, their employers’ success in the marketplace, or established pay scales. Some workers receive pay increases regularly. Others cannot remember the last time they got a raise; for whatever reason, their compensation has stagnated.

Surely no one wants to question an increase in their paycheck. However, the state legislature’s long tradition of approving pay hikes in election years is insulting, a transparent act of lawmakers’ self-promotion rather than an offset to higher cost of living or earned recognition of a worker’s service.

