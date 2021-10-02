It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened to take over the state’s prison system and a scathing report showed us all just how bad Alabama’s prisons have become.

Then Alabama lawmakers wrapped up what they believe is a solution in five days.

It seems too good to be true. And as the adage goes, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The elephant in the room is a $400 million chunk of federal COVID relief funds used by lawmakers in cobbling together funding for the $1.3 billion prison construction project. Lawmakers say they’re well within their right to use the funds for prison construction, but they may well be the only ones who think so. It would seem like it’s only a matter of time before the federal government tells the state it has to pay the money back because prison construction was not its intent.