It took years and years of neglect, languishing in the Alabama Legislature for session after session until the federal government threatened to take over the state’s prison system and a scathing report showed us all just how bad Alabama’s prisons have become.
Then Alabama lawmakers wrapped up what they believe is a solution in five days.
It seems too good to be true. And as the adage goes, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
The elephant in the room is a $400 million chunk of federal COVID relief funds used by lawmakers in cobbling together funding for the $1.3 billion prison construction project. Lawmakers say they’re well within their right to use the funds for prison construction, but they may well be the only ones who think so. It would seem like it’s only a matter of time before the federal government tells the state it has to pay the money back because prison construction was not its intent.
Other aspects of the plan raise more questions than provide answers. When the dust settles and new prisons are open and old prisons are closed or renovated, it appears the Department of Corrections would not have any more beds than are available today. On Oct 1, Alabama prisons housed 24,697 inmates – about 150 percent of capacity. Overcrowding has been a chronic issue. If capacity isn’t increased, there must be a strategy to reduce the number of inmates incarcerated.
Alabamians should be greatly pleased that the challenge of our prison deficiencies is finally being addressed. Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore, who helped develop the plan, is absolutely correct in his assessment.
“We’ve got crumbling infrastructure. We’ve got people housed in places that are filthy. We’ve got individuals that are working in these that are afraid. They’re unsafe. They don’t know if they’re going to go home or not. I think what we’ve done today is going to be a large, large, step in curing many of the difficulties that we have.”
Our hope is that in the rush to “fix” the prisons, lawmakers haven’t created a new array of problems.