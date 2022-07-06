It should end here

Almost two years after a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris claiming COVID restrictions violated their constitutional rights, the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of their litigation. It’s ironic that, as the plaintiff filed suit, COVID was ravaging Alabama at an average rate of 900 new cases and 14 deaths per day with far worse to come, and further ironic that as the ruling comes, cases are on the rise to a degree that many workplaces are returning to in-house mask mandates. In the interim, about 1 in 4 Alabamians have had COVID, and the illness killed almost 20,000 in our state.

We understand the importance of redress for people who feel aggrieved, and we embrace the institutions that allow the aggrieved to seek justice.

However, we have little patience with those who would put their own concerns over the health and welfare of the whole. Our elected leaders and their staffs are empowered to make decisions in the name of public health. In this matter, time and again, courts have ruled that the plaintiffs failed to show that Ivey’s and Harris’ decisions violated their rights.

This should be the end of it; however, plaintiffs can appeal to a higher court if they choose.

For the greater good, this should be the last word – unless the state chooses to countersue to recover the mounting costs of litigating this matter, an idea that merits consideration.