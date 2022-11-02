It's festival time!

Stereotypically, autumn arrives, as they say, on cats’ feet. Trees that were lush with vibrant green foliage just days prior take on a more rustic appearance. Leaves begin their seasonal chameleon trick, slipping effortlessly along the color spectrum to yellows, oranges and deep reds before draining to a crisp grayish brown. The sun seems brighter as the earth’s axis shifts, and the mercury drops a bit at a time until shirtsleeve weather demands a wrap.

Those who are native to the Wiregrass area or who have experienced the change of seasons here know that southeast Alabama enters the final quarter of the year in its own way. We don’t have autumn, we have fall. And its harbingers don’t appear in small measure, but in a buzz of agricultural activity and an earthy aroma of rich soil and our favorite legume, the peanut.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the National Peanut Festival, the area’s long-standing celebration of one of the region’s most pervasive crops and the men and women who engage in the agriculture industry, providing our corner of Alabama with an irreplaceable component of our diversified economy.

Initially, the festival was created to celebrate the harvest, and has grown over the years to become a signature happening for our part of the world.

Over the next week or so, tens of thousands of area residents and visitors will participate in scores of contests and other events; even more people will enjoy them. The NPF fairgrounds will teem with activity, giving visitors the chance to admire the talents of woodworkers, sewing buffs, gardeners and photographers, learn something about cattle, sheep, horses, hogs, and chickens and see the latest in agricultural innovation.

There’s also ample opportunity to support a favorite church or club by visiting the local food vendors lining the promenade to the carnival.

In terms of temperature, it’s difficult to tell one season from the next around here.

But as the ribbon drops at the opening of the festival tomorrow evening, the start of “autumn” falls with it.