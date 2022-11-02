 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

It's festival time!

  • 0

Stereotypically, autumn arrives, as they say, on cats’ feet. Trees that were lush with vibrant green foliage just days prior take on a more rustic appearance. Leaves begin their seasonal chameleon trick, slipping effortlessly along the color spectrum to yellows, oranges and deep reds before draining to a crisp grayish brown. The sun seems brighter as the earth’s axis shifts, and the mercury drops a bit at a time until shirtsleeve weather demands a wrap.

Those who are native to the Wiregrass area or who have experienced the change of seasons here know that southeast Alabama enters the final quarter of the year in its own way. We don’t have autumn, we have fall. And its harbingers don’t appear in small measure, but in a buzz of agricultural activity and an earthy aroma of rich soil and our favorite legume, the peanut.

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the National Peanut Festival, the area’s long-standing celebration of one of the region’s most pervasive crops and the men and women who engage in the agriculture industry, providing our corner of Alabama with an irreplaceable component of our diversified economy.

People are also reading…

Initially, the festival was created to celebrate the harvest, and has grown over the years to become a signature happening for our part of the world.

Over the next week or so, tens of thousands of area residents and visitors will participate in scores of contests and other events; even more people will enjoy them. The NPF fairgrounds will teem with activity, giving visitors the chance to admire the talents of woodworkers, sewing buffs, gardeners and photographers, learn something about cattle, sheep, horses, hogs, and chickens and see the latest in agricultural innovation.

There’s also ample opportunity to support a favorite church or club by visiting the local food vendors lining the promenade to the carnival.

In terms of temperature, it’s difficult to tell one season from the next around here.

But as the ribbon drops at the opening of the festival tomorrow evening, the start of “autumn” falls with it.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fumbled

Fumbled

There’s no denying the controversial incident that unfolded on the sidelines of the Dothan High School vs. Opelika High School football game l…

A week away

A week away

With Election Day a week away, a recent poll commission by Alabama Daily News and Gray Television revealed something most anyone might have gu…

Game day musing

Game day musing

There are few things that draw the sort of fervent following that collegiate football teams do, particularly in the South. The most devoted fa…

Rigged pageant?

Rigged pageant?

When R’Bonney Gabriel – Miss Texas USA – was revealed as winner of the Miss USA pageant earlier this month, most of the other contestants walk…

On the hot seat

On the hot seat

Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, is well-seasoned as an athletic coach, having spent some 40 years on the gridiron. However, h…

Disinformation

Disinformation

In the Alabama Legislature, as virtually everywhere else, the concept of majority rule reigns supreme. And in our state’s governing body, that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert