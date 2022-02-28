 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivey oversteps
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Ivey oversteps

  • Updated
  • 0

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey overstepped her authority recently when she sent a letter demanding answers from a state athletic association that disallowed a scheduling change, leading one high school basketball team to forfeit a playoff game.

The circumstances surrounding the decision make it undeniably controversial. The school in question, Oakwood Adventist Academy in Huntsville, asked that its semi-final game be moved from 4:30 p.m. time slot to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Seventh Day Adventist denomination observes the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, and moving the start time ahead three hours would allow the Oakwood Adventist team to play. The opposing team had no objection.

However, the Alabama High School Athletic Association would not allow the schedule change, pointing out that the rules are written by member schools.

“Granting an exemption or making an exception for any reason, every time one is requested, would be chaotic. The member schools write the rules and expect the AHSAA to govern their rules and policies consistently with both public and private members,” Alvin Briggs, executive director of the athletic association, wrote.

It’s unfortunate for the players that the game was forfeited, and reflects a failure of the school’s coaches and the athletic association staff to identify and address potential conflicts in advance.

However, Ivey’s suggestion that religious persecution could be at play is disingenuous. Apparently the association rules disallow scheduling changes, period.

“The idea that a team like Oakwood could be denied a chance to compete based upon its faith -- without even the most modest of accommodations -- is deeply disturbing,” Ivey wrote.

This is a matter best left to the association leadership and the leaders of member schools, who determine the rules by which the association operates.

Political interference has no place there.

dothan eagle editorial stock image
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Utter failure
Editorial

Utter failure

  • Updated

Earlier in the current regular session of the Alabama Legislature, Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session to spend more than $433…

Twos-day
Editorial

Twos-day

What most of us experienced when we woke up this morning was same as any weekday morning. Get up, make coffee, read the paper, have breakfast,…

Pros and cons of a study group
Editorial

Pros and cons of a study group

  • Updated

A controversial Senate bill that would give parents an opportunity to take $5,500 in tax dollars meant to fund public schools and use it to se…

Misplaced outrage
Editorial

Misplaced outrage

  • Updated

Fans of the long-running television game show Jeopardy! are familiar with the recent winning streak completed by Amy Schneider, a 43-year-old …

‘You call that music?’
Editorial

‘You call that music?’

  • Updated

In the days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, a meme began circulating on the internet with a photograph of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others slated t…

Distraction
Editorial

Distraction

As members of the Alabama House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee voted to send the full House a bill that would remove an obstacle …

Shine a light
Editorial

Shine a light

  • Updated

An unfolding scandal involving a heavily fortified police department in a small Shelby County town has prompted the first legislative measure …

Feet of clay
Editorial

Feet of clay

Many of our linguistic devices, idioms, and metaphors spring from the parables in the Holy Bible. Among the most expressive and succinct is th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert