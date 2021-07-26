Ivey’s harsh truth

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey made national news late last week in a moment of unvarnished truth. Asked what she might do to improve Alabama’s worst-in-the-nation vaccination rate, the governor whipped around to face the reporter and replied brusquely, “I don’t know; you tell me!”

The governor’s frustration is understandable. She’s kept her constituency informed about the virus and its movement through the state, and has advocated, pleaded, begged, and cajoled Alabamians to get one of the several coronavirus vaccines that are free and readily available across the state.

She mobilized National Guard troops to man vaccine drives, but few people turned out.

But she made national news by speaking a harsh truth.

““Folks [are] supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

She even got props from the White House for telling it like it is.

With the proliferation of the Delta variation, infection numbers and hospitalizations are skyrocketing. Statistics show that 97 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.