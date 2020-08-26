 Skip to main content
Ivey should side with science, extend mask order
OUR VIEW

Ivey should side with science, extend mask order

As the end of August draws near, so does Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask ordinance. The Alabama Hospital Association is urging the governor to extend the order, despite the continuing opposition of some.

We join the chorus in favor of the extension.

There is some indication that increased mask use has had an effect on proliferation of the virus.

“Our daily percent positive continues to improve, and our hospitalization levels have lowered,” said Gina Maiola, a spokesperson for the governor. “She wants to see this virus in our rearview mirrors sooner, rather than later. As college classes resume on campus and while Alabama continues working to get K-12 students back in the classroom, Gov. Ivey reminds Alabamians that now is not the time to let down our guard.”

Health officials have indicated that lower numbers of hospitalizations and infections correspond to the increase in compliance to the mask mandate, and believe that best course is continuing the mask mandate along with other prevention measures.

Gov. Ivey has not indicated what changes she may make to the order, if any, prior to its expiration at the end of the month.

We urge the governor to stand firm against critics of the order and follow the lead of health officials.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
