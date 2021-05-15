 Skip to main content
Ivey's right
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from the federal government.

It’s the right thing to do and the right time to do it.

The auxiliary unemployment payments, both from the state and from the federal government, have been a life-saver for many Alabamians who saw a reduction in income or job loss during the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the health crisis wanes and unemployment has dropped, the workforce hasn’t rebounded to previous levels, and many businesses — particularly those in the service industry — are suffering from short-staffing. Many have even resorted to signing bonuses in an effort to lure applicants.

Anecdotally, many attribute the problem to the augmented unemployment benefits, arguing that people are making more money staying home.

That’s an eye-opening observation that should jump-start a discussion about compensation; if workers can make more money idled, perhaps businesses should take another look at their wage structure.

Ivey, however, has made the right call. The CDC last week issued updated guidelines saying fully vaccinated people can go without masks except in places or situations where they are still required. Ivey has never let the idea that a decision may be unpopular sway her from following her instinct. With regard to the pandemic, she has deferred to those who know more about it than she does and has erred to the side of prudence.

She believes that with the job market as it is, it’s time to get people back to work.

And she’s right.

