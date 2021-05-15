Ivey's right

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama will end all pandemic-related unemployment boosts, including the additional $300 benefit from the federal government.

It’s the right thing to do and the right time to do it.

The auxiliary unemployment payments, both from the state and from the federal government, have been a life-saver for many Alabamians who saw a reduction in income or job loss during the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the health crisis wanes and unemployment has dropped, the workforce hasn’t rebounded to previous levels, and many businesses — particularly those in the service industry — are suffering from short-staffing. Many have even resorted to signing bonuses in an effort to lure applicants.

Anecdotally, many attribute the problem to the augmented unemployment benefits, arguing that people are making more money staying home.

That’s an eye-opening observation that should jump-start a discussion about compensation; if workers can make more money idled, perhaps businesses should take another look at their wage structure.