John Glanton Jr.

John Henry Glanton Jr., who died last week at 98, was among a well-regarded group of local residents sometimes colloquially known as The Old Guard – Black men and women of a certain age whose efforts urged civil rights improvements in the area they called home.

Glanton fomented change with methods that revealed his personal character, quietly and respectfully. After a career in education, he started a homebuilding company, and soon found himself involved in activism of sorts within a civic group working to expand the way the people of Dothan were represented at City Hall. That work resulted in the creation of four elected seats for four city wards, and Glanton was urged to run for one of the new seats. The people sent him to City Hall in 1973, and kept sending him back for more than 30 years.

As a Black elected official in the 1970s, Glanton persevered through race-tinged micro-aggressions outside of City Hall, but within the elected office, he found harmonious relationships with his white counterparts, and with mutual respect, courtesy, and kindness, great strides followed.

On Glanton’s watch, diversification spread throughout the ranks of the city workforce. Previously overlooked areas of the city began to get improved municipal services, and grant funds. A career firefighter became the city’s first Black fire chief.

Glanton’s most effective trait was his demeanor – an easy smile, a willingness to cooperate, quiet dignity, and a long fuse – precision tools to navigate sometimes tense negotiations.

His wisdom and guidance at City Hall, in his home church, and in the community will be missed.