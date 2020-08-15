Justice delayed

Kenneth Glasgow was arrested last week after a police K9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle during a traffic stop. It was an unremarkable scenario — drug arrests occur every day — but this incident is noteworthy for the questions it raises: Why was Kenneth Glasgow free?
Our intent is not to try Glasgow’s case; he is presumed innocent, as is every defendant whose charges have not been adjudicated. Our question has less to do with Glasgow than it does the Houston County court system.
Glasgow was arrested more than two years ago in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings. Police say Glasgow was driving a car occupied by Jamie Townes, who was looking for his vehicle, which he believed had been stolen. Police believe that when Glasgow and Townes encountered Jennings, Townes shot her, and she died from her injuries.
Both men were charged with capital murder. Townes was indicted by a grand jury and has been in the Houston County Jail since his arrest. Glasgow was released on bond, and after two years, there has been no decision by a grand jury regarding Glasgow’s capital murder charge.
In January of this year, Glasgow was arrested on a drug charge, and prosecutors moved to revoke his bond for the murder charge. The court has not acted on the motion to revoke bail of the capital murder charge, but released Glasgow on a separate bond for the January drug charge.
After Tuesday’s arrest, District Court Judge Benjamin Lewis revoked Glasgow’s bond and ordered him jailed. However, many questions remain:
>> Why is a suspect charged with capital murder released on bond?
>> Why has the grand jury still not ruled on Glasgow’s capital murder charge more than two years after his arrest?
>> Why did Judge Lewis not answer the motion to revoke the capital murder bond after the January drug arrest?
>> Why has the district attorney’s office not pressed the matter?
Three years ago, Kharon Davis finally went to trial in Houston County and was convicted for a 2007 murder — 10 years in the county jail awaiting trial.
Are Glasgow and the people of Houston County to expect the wheels of justice to turn as slowly in these cases?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!