Keep calm and don't panic-buy fuel

This time last year, the hottest commodity in the nation was toilet paper. Social media was inundated with short videos of scuffles in stores between shoppers who battled over the last jumbo pack of TP as if it were a Tickle-Me Elmo doll.

In the last few days, a new must-have has emerged — gasoline. Colonial Pipeline, which moves about 45 percent of fuel used on the east coast throughout the southeast from Texas to New York, suffered a technology breach by hackers who installed ransomware, forcing the company to shut down its system. In response, motorists flocked to stations for a fill-up, with some people filling containers to hoard fuel.

Prices responded naturally, and are expected to top $3 per gallon. Meanwhile, the rush on fuel has left many stations bone dry until their next delivery.

Colonial Pipeline officials suggest they’ll be back in operation by the weekend, as they’re bringing the system back up segment by segment.

On Tuesday, the City of Dothan and Houston County governments put out a joint statement urging residents not to panic purchase fuel by filling containers to hoard. It’s sound advice. We join that chorus and suggest a good practice to adopt to help prepare for future supply disruption: Make a habit of topping off your tank when the indicator reaches ¾ full.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.