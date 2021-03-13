 Skip to main content
Keep politics out of public health
OUR VIEW

Keep politics out of public health

As we pass the one-year anniversary of the advent of coronavirus in Alabama, it’s suitable to review how the crisis has been handled and determine what has worked and what hasn’t. It’s not over, but there is optimism as the number of cases continues to drop and the number of vaccinations increases.

However, there’s one consideration that many will likely agree on — a surefire way to make pandemic response worse is hand oversight to the Alabama Legislature.

Since the legislature has been in session, there’s been an effort to make the state health officer an appointed position accountable to elected officials. And now there’s a move to limit the powers of the governor and state health officer in health emergencies.

These are terrible ideas. The Legislature has failed to address a raft of problems that have persisted for years. That’s not a ringing endorsement for swift and decisive pandemic response from the statehouse.

As Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Bobby Singleton put it, “If we had to wait on this Legislature, we probably would be all dead.”

Lawmakers should stop trying to politicize public health, and leave the responsibility with health professionals.

