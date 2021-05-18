 Skip to main content
Kicked to the curb
OUR VIEW

Kicked to the curb

Like legislative officials in some other states, Alabama lawmakers didn’t let the legislative session end without approving voting restrictions. While some state’s passed measures decried as draconian and racially discriminatory, Alabama’s ban on curbside voting makes sense.

The measure passed in the session’s final day forbids election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote, and disallows voting machines to be set up outside a polling place.

Those extraordinary measures may have been effective during a pandemic, but adopting the practice wholesale simply seems like a bad idea.

Alabama’s voting procedures have worked smoothly for many years. Those who are physically able to cast a ballot in person are expected to do so on Election Day at their designated polling place. Those who are unable can request an absentee ballot, follow the procedure, and cast their ballot that way.

There are ways to improve voter access that Alabama lawmakers should consider, such as the possibility of online voting or an early voting period, both of which would make voting more convenient for all registered voters.

However, in the absence of a pandemic, curbside voting has little value and a potential for problems.

Gov. Ivey should sign the measure into law.

