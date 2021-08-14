Knee-jerk reaction

Alabama’s public schools face a lot of challenges, beginning with the perception that our state’s schools are the worst in the nation, and most immediately, a lack of consensus about how to keep students and staff safe during surging cases of a new coronavirus variant.

The state school board could address these and many other shortcomings, with a statewide mandate for mask use in all public schools. Many people would not like it, but it’s an easy fix.

However, when the state school board met last week, it didn’t tackle those problems. Instead it addressed something that’s not a problem at all – critical race theory.

Critical race theory is part of the curriculum in some upper-level university fields of study. It is not taught anywhere in Alabama’s public primary and secondary schools.

Regardless, the board voted along party and race lines to approve a resolution prohibiting the teaching of anything that would “indoctrinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”