Lack of workers; plentiful work

Ordinarily, a low unemployment rate is a positive sign, and Alabama’s 3.1 percent jobless rate in November, a full point and then some under the national figure, suggests a rosy forecast.

But these aren’t ordinary times. Last year at the same time, the unemployment rate for the state was 4.7 percent. That was eight months into the pandemic following periods of restriction, few mandated and most self-imposed. Many people found themselves out of work, and when things began to pick up again, a labor shortage emerged.

Some attributed the lack of available workers to fortified unemployment benefits. However, when additional benefits ceased, the expected droves returning to the workforce didn’t materialize.

So where did the workforce go? Prognosticators now estimate there are two available jobs in the state for every reported unemployed worker.

The challenge to keep the economy buoyant will be to fill the vacant positions, and perhaps the jobless rate will respond in kind.