OUR VIEW

Land of the free

  • Updated
  • 0

Longtime Alabama motorists have probably noticed that the tags they purchase to register their vehicles include the phrase “Heart of Dixie” in some form. Many may find it somewhat out of style in a more politically-correct time. But it won’t be going away without a great deal of effort. It’s not just a designer’s element; it’s a mandate. In 1951, a lawmaker got the idea that a popular Chamber of Commerce slogan should be made official. The Alabama Legislature enacted a measure requiring “Heart of Dixie” and a heart to be on every vehicle tag, and then-Gov. Gordon Persons signed it into law.

Most of us, at one time or another, have considered a circumstance and thought, “There ought to be a law …” when we’d all be better off if there weren’t. Most of us, fortunately, are powerless to do so. Lawmakers, on the other hand…well, making law is what they do.

If Sen. Will Barfoot of Pike Road and a raft of co-signing colleagues have their way, there will soon be a law requiring Alabama schools to play the Star-Spangled Banner before sporting events and at least once per week during the school day.

The bill dictates that only the first stanza be played, not the subsequent verses with their references to the freeman and slaves and “hirelings.”

The sponsors surely expect the measure to pass. Who would oppose the Star-Spangled Banner?

We certainly wouldn’t, at least not the one-stanza ode to patriotism Americans know and love.

However, the mandate is different story.

We, too, would applaud frequent performances of the Star-Spangled Banner. But those performances should be voluntary, spurred by a sense of national pride.

It should not be an onerous government mandate chiseled into state law. Wouldn’t that negate the closely-guarded concept “Land of the free…?”

