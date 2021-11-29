Larry Register's enduring legacy

Larry Register, who died early Monday at 83, nurtured a vision of what his hometown might become – a community with a vibrant business climate, a robust embrace of the arts, and an intellectual curiosity beyond our boundaries of comfort.

Register hewed to these attributes personally, and in his life in public service, helped the city make strides in those areas.

A highlight of his term as mayor of Dothan from 1985 to 1989, Register presided over an official visit to the city by then-President Ronald Reagan, who was stumping for former U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton. The Reagan visit remains among the city’s high points, with more than 30,000 people lining the streets to usher the presidential motorcade to the Dothan Civic Center.

However, Register’s most enduring legacy has far greater substance. In response to a disappointing showing for our city in a somewhat unscientific quality-of-life poll, Register assembled a group of residents to study the feasibility of create an art museum for Dothan. Others soon rounded out the vision, and the result is the Wiregrass Museum of Art, housed in a renovated historic power plant. Register also fostered the development of a succession of murals painted throughout downtown, leading to the city’s recognition as a “Mural City.”