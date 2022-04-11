 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Lawmakers, not parents, know best

It took only three days for Alabama’s newest law to be challenged in court.

Last week, a Republican majority in the Alabama House of Representatives lawmakers cut off debate and forced a vote on the ironically named Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, a measure that bans certain treatments for trans youth under 19 to help affirm their gender identity.

The bill passed 65-29, with almost every Republican voting in favor and almost every Democrat opposed; Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law shortly thereafter.

Other states have passed similar laws, and at least one – Arkansas’ -- has been blocked by the courts.

However, Alabama’s law is the only one that criminalizes treatment, threatening doctors with a felony that carries a penalty of 10 years in prison.

The suit was filed by two physicians and two families of transgender teenagers.

“(Gov. Ivey) has undermined the health and well-being of Alabama children and put doctors like me in the horrifying position of choosing between ignoring the medical needs of our patients or risking being sent to prison,” said plaintiff Dr. Morissa Ladinsky.

Ivey maintains the new law protects Alabama’s youth. “We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”

Instead, Alabama’s new law further marginalizes a segment of the population codifying stigma and blocking access to medical treatment with the onerous threat of imprisonment.

It is profoundly audacious for lawmakers, with their draconian measure, that they’re better positioned than and medical professionals the families of trans youth to determine what’s best for patients. Ironically, the Alabama Republican legislative majority passed a measure last fall requiring minors to have parental consent to get a COVID-19 vaccine – an exception to state law that sets 14 as the age of consent for medical treatment.

Now taxpayers will pay dearly for the state’s defense of the measure, and potentially foot the plaintiffs’ legal fees as well should the challengers prevail.

