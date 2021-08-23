 Skip to main content
Lead us now, Gov. Ivey
OUR VIEW

Lead us now, Gov. Ivey

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appeared on the state capitol steps over the weekend with a group of mascots from the state’s colleges and universities to urge Alabamians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The plea comes before the start of football season, when the governor and health officials expect fans to pack stadiums across the state.

“If everybody would just get the vaccine we wouldn’t have a problem,” Ivey said. “Simply get the shot, then go enjoy your football game.”

But we do have a problem, and Gov. Ivey must admit that urging residents to get the vaccine has had little effect and may well be the least she can do.

Although interest in vaccination has increased in recent weeks, Alabama remains among states with the lowest vaccination rate in the nation, with fewer than 35 percent of Alabamians fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Alabamians are flocking to large-scale events without regard to the rampant spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, including two events in the Cullman area on consecutive weekends – a concert festival, Rock the South, and a speech by former President Donald Trump, which drew more than 60,000 fans, mostly unmasked. When Trump told the crowd he’d been vaccinated and that they should too; the remarks cast a pall over the audience, and even drew some boos.

Gov. Ivey may be immobilized by fears that more aggressive COVID response could derail her re-election campaign.

Public health certainly outweighs political ambition. Gov. Ivey should step up and mandate mask use in public schools and universities, and perhaps even consider proof of vaccination for entry into stadiums for the state’s high school and collegiate football games.

If Ivey hopes to lead the state for another term, she must show some leadership now, in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

